THE hotly contested Muddy Stilettos Regional Awards, now in its 12th year, has announced the 21 local indie businesses winning the coveted lifestyle crowns across Cornwall.
Each year, Muddy Stilettos sets out to find some of the best businesses in the country and highlights everything from bars to delis, and salons to yoga studios.
Readers of the lifestyle website have been nominating and voting for their favourite independent businesses across 21 different lifestyle categories and shining a light on the most creative, unique indie businesses across the counties.
Reaching more than 11-million people nationally in eight weeks, with half a million votes and nominations cast nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Stilettos Awards to date.
It has now been announced who is the cream of the crop across Cornwall, the list of Duchy winners are as follows:
Bodmin
- Best Casual Dining: Native Burger
- Best Family Experience: Dreadlock Escape Rooms
Falmouth
- Best Boutique Stay: Hotel Meudon
- Best Children’s Business: Poco Loco Parties
- Best Florist: Lowena Flowers
- Best Wellbeing Specialist: Kiln Sauna
- Best Women’s Style: Pebble
Lizard
- Best Cafe: Poldhu Beach Café (Mullion)
- Best Hotel: Polurrian on the Lizard
Mid Cornwall
- Best Farmshop/Deli: Etherington's Farmshop (Wheal Rose)
- Best Restaurant: Petty Fours (Truro)
- Best Yoga/Pilates Studio: Yoga & Pilates Truro
Newquay
- Best Project: Eighty Three
- Best Beauty Salon/Clinic: Beautique
- Best Hair Salon: Blush Hair Salon (Nansledan)
North Cornwall
- Best Destination Pub: The Barrel at Bude
- Best Sports & Fitness Instructor: Jordan Gardner, Personal Fitness South West (Wadebridge)
South Cornwall
- Best Lifestyle Store: Keep Cosy (Mevagissey)
- Best Local Food/Drink Producer: Fowey Valley Cider
West Penwith
- Best Arts, Culture & Theatre: Jackson Foundation Gallery (St Just)
- Best Event Venue: Tregenna Castle Resort (St Ives)
The Cornwall Muddy Awards 2025 celebration drinks will be held at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery at Lostwithiel in June.