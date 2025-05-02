New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Palm Tree Bistro at Trevena Cross Nurseries And Garden Centre, Trevena Cross, Breage, Helston; rated on April 10

• Rated 4: Wheal Dream Restaurant at Wheal Dream Public House, Redruth Road, Wendron, Helston; rated on April 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Ship Inn at Portloe, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 10