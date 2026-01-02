Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed details of a road traffic incident in the town, which saw no injuries reported and comes amid warnings of ‘black ice’ across the Devon and Cornwall Police area.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at 10.30am on Friday, January 2 following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Priory Road, Bodmin. No injuries reported. Recovery work is ongoing.”
While black ice has not been attributed directly as a cause for the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police have warned of its impact across Devon and Cornwall’s roads this morning.
The inclement travelling conditions are set to continue over the weekend, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings for ice and snow stretching across a large part of the weekend.
In the warning, the Met Office stated: “Snow showers are expected to push further inland across Wales, parts of northwest England, the West Midlands and southwest England during Sunday evening. Along windward coasts, rain and sleet is more likely, but inland showers will fall as snow.”
