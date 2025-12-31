A CORNISH botanical garden next to the country’s only tea plantation has recorded its highest number of flowering plants during winter and its head gardener says global warming is the cause.
Each year, Tregothnan estate, which has been owned by the same family since 1334, counts its blooming species in its private garden around New Year's as part of its ‘Christmas count’.
The count serves as a way of monitoring how global warming is affecting their gardens, as well as providing friendly competition amongst other gardens around the UK.
This year, the Truro-based botanical garden has revealed its highest count yet - marking 199 different species of flowers.
The record count confirms the widest diversity of winter-blooming plants ever documented at Tregothnan.
The team have said this is the most species-rich count in its recorded history and their count was conducted earlier than usual this year as there were no frosts forecast.
The garden has a variety of species, which have flowered faster due to the effects of the warming climate.
Head gardener, Neil Bennett, said: "We've been doing this for many, many years and this is the highest flower count that we've ever done. This year we have 199 different species of flower - so that's not duplicating anything in the gardens.
"We have hundreds and hundreds of things in flower but we wanted to count and track one of each kind."
Neil said the high number is a result of global warming.
He explained: "The only thing it means is certain flowers will come out and then get frosted off - but we have to go with it ultimately. But that's why things like the tea is thriving.
"The camellias have also come out really really early - there are prolific blooms on some and they are just stunning."
