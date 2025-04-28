THEFT
CATHRYN HORSFIELD, 55, of Eddystone Walk, St Martin, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with stealing cash to the value of £111,296 from her employer, Looe Bakery, between January 2014 and February 2022.
FRAUD
BRENDAN SELF, 27, of Jago Close, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to a charge of fraud by false representation when he was alleged to have used someone else’s bank card to make a number of fraudulent cash withdrawals and purchases without his consent intending to gain £25,320 for himself at Saltash between November 2021 and June 2022 at Saltash. His trial has been fixed for 8 December.
DANGEROUS DOG
JACK FELTON, of NFA, Bude, who is now in Exeter prison, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Pit Bull Terrier called Gee Gee who was dangerously out of control in the Castle Grounds, Bude in April 2023 and injured a woman. A judge at Truro Crown Court ordered that the dog be destroyed and Felton was sent to prison for a month. In a separate case he changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of using or threatening unlawful violence towards another at Bude in December 2022 and pleaded guilty to using unlawful violence in Bude last July and possessing cocaine, cannabis and ketamine in December 2022. He was given a six-month sentence.
ASSAULT
JAMIE TIMMS, 26, of Bethan Drive, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Bodmin on 18 September and to driving without due care and attention on Longfair Road, Bodmin. He was released on conditional bail and the case adjourned until 13 June.
CONNOR BROAD, 21, of Widegates, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man in Saltash on 2 November, driving dangerously on Salt Mill Road and without a licence or insurance. His case was listed for 23 May.
JAMIE BELL, 19, of Portuan Road, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with criminally damaging a police cell at Charles Cross Police Station on 20 April by smearing and throwing faeces, assaulting a woman at JJ’s Sports Bar in Fore Street, Looe on 19 April as well as threatening unlawful violence towards a man the same day, raping a woman in Looe in October 2023 and strangling a different woman from the one who he is alleged to have assaulted between 14 June and 14 July last year. He was released on conditional bail and his case listed for 23 May.
MICHELLE WYETH, 41, of Binhamy Close, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Perranporth in July 2023. She was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years and made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim until April 2030. He will be sentenced on 7 May and was given conditional bail.
DAVID WHEELER, 45, of Higher Fernhill, St Giles on the Heath pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at High Fernhill Farm on 2 April, assaulting a man between 1 and 4 April, using threatening behaviour and damaging a table in a caravan between 1 and 4 April. He was sent to prison for 52 weeks because it was a violent assault – he beat the woman whist in drink on two occasions and when she ran to a friend he beat him – both victims are in fear of him and he was already serving a community order for assault.
SEX OFFENCES
SIMON TANTON, 43, of Rapson Road, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with ten sexual offences against a child as young as six. They include indecently assaulting by penetration a 11-year-old girl and gross indecency. The case was listed for 23 May and he was released on conditional bail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KIERAN PEDLAR, 37, of Rhind Street, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 20 April not to contact or threaten a woman or go to premises in St Leonards, Bodmin.
MARK MORRIS, 45, of Hinkley admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by going to Saltash on 16 April - a place he was prohibited from visiting. He was sent to prison for four weeks because it was a deliberate breach and he has a historically poor record of complying with court orders particularly domestic violence protection orders.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
KEVIN TURNER, 63, of Henwood pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour near to the Cheesewring Methodist Church in Henwood last October. The case was adjourned until 29 May and he was released on conditional bail not to contact a man and woman or go to a farm in Henwood.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
CRAIG VARLEY, 39, of Lanchard Green, Liskeard pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Llawnroc Ventures in Liskeard in August 2023. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £750 compensation.
SHOPLIFTING
TYLER MASON, 22, of St Olafs Road, Stratton pleaded guilty to ten offences of theft from shops in Bude. He was given a community order to have treatment for his drug use and must pay compensation to the shops.
BREACH OF ORDER
DARREN CHURCH, 50, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order at Gilbert Road, Bodmin on 10 February by entering a property he was prohibited from entering. He was given a six-month custodial sentence.
LIAM SMITH, 21, of Park View, Liskeard had the case proved that he failed to comply with the requirements of a youth rehabilitation order made by magistrates in July 2021. He was remanded on conditional bail until 8 May to tie up with other cases. He was put on a curfew to remain at his home between 3pm and 7am daily and is not allowed to contact a man and a woman or enter Coldstyle Road or Everly Court, Liskeard.
DRUG POSSESSION
SIMON WILLIAMS,39, of NFA, Liskeard was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of possessing 0.230g of cocaine at Quay Street, Lostwithiel last August when the prosecution offered no evidence. He was bound over to keep the peace for three months in the sum of £50.
BENEFIT FRAUD
KIMBERLEY BECKETT, 42, of Tremaddan Terrace, Launceston pleaded guilty to, in September 2022, failing to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that her three children no longer resided with her which affected her entitlement to Universal Credit. She was made subject to a community order, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUNK
DONTAE ELDRIDGE, 18, of The Cardinal’s Hat, Saltash pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Newquay Police Station on 29 March. He was fined £80.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
SARAH THOMAS, 58, of Harmer Close, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to driving on the A30 at Hayle on 28 March with 101 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She will stand trial on 10 October.
JAKE REYNOLDS, 26, of Danmore Close, Tintagel pleaded guilty to attempting to drive a Citroen van on Bossiny Road, Tintagel on 15 March with 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will be sentenced on 13 June and was given an interim driving ban.