JACK FELTON, of NFA, Bude, who is now in Exeter prison, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Pit Bull Terrier called Gee Gee who was dangerously out of control in the Castle Grounds, Bude in April 2023 and injured a woman. A judge at Truro Crown Court ordered that the dog be destroyed and Felton was sent to prison for a month. In a separate case he changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of using or threatening unlawful violence towards another at Bude in December 2022 and pleaded guilty to using unlawful violence in Bude last July and possessing cocaine, cannabis and ketamine in December 2022. He was given a six-month sentence.