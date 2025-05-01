At 9am, the day of commemorations will begin with the proclamation by the town crier on Mount folly.
This will be closely followed at 9.15am by a service of remembrance at the war memorial in Priory Park to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
At 11am, there will be a service of remembrance at the DCLI Memorial at Bodmin Keep.
In the evening, there will be a ring out in celebration at St Petroc’s Church Bells before the day of events culminates with a celebration at Bodmin Beacon nature reserve. Featuring fish and chips courtesy of Golden Fry and other refreshments available from 8pm, there will also be performances from Bodmin Town Band from 9pm prior to a beacon lighting ceremony at 9.30pm.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Join us in Bodmin for a full day of remembrance and celebration.