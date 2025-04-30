“Personally very supportive of the Save Halgavor Moor group and if elected will do all I can to help their cause. Generally, new homes must be for local people first and foremost, but overriding this has to be whether the infrastructure is actually there to handle any new homes - roads, school, doctors, hospitals, transport and so on (I know there is the MIU in Bodmin, but its not a general hospital). I also feel strongly that any new homes must be properly affordable and finally the views of the local residents that any new homes are built near to, must be properly heard and taken fully into account.”