LARGE scale planning applications in Bodmin could see more than 2,000 homes built if all are approved.
In data revealed yesterday by Tindle Newspapers Cornwall Ltd, when combined with house projects completed since 2020 would mean Bodmin gets close to passing the targets as set out in the local plan for 3,100 properties.
News of additional properties has often led to residents on social media asking about how the town will cope with the additional properties with no extra infrastructure — with the long-awaited new health centre to house Bosvena Health subject to continual delays as its current premises run at 150 per cent of capacity.
With voters set to give their verdict on the future of Bodmin and Cornwall Council in tomorrow’s council election, representatives of each political party have stated their views on the situation in the town and their proposed solutions.
Jeremy Cooper - Independent
Jeremy Cooper is standing as an Independent candidate in Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard’s ward. He said:
“Bodmin has been identified as one of the towns earmarked for substantial housing growth in the next 15 to 20 years, as a fundamental part of any housing development there needs to be a clear commitment from Cornwall Council to invest in infrastructure. There is a real need to increase the capacity of Doctors surgeries, Dentists, schools, hospitals and leisure facilities in the town. Bodmin has a large proportion of social housing mainly to the west, so when looking at the overall mix of council tax rated properties, there are more band A,B & C with less D+ in Bodmin.
“Vital to future proofing Bodmin’s development and key to providing the community with a good quality of life will be a green, permanent, public transport link, from Bodmin Parkway main line railway station to Bodmin Town centre. The most ambitious proposition would be to link Bodmin Parkway, Lanhydrock House and Bodmin Town Centre with a public transport type that could add to a developing tourist offering.
“In other parts of the country and around the world solutions such as electric trams or cable car systems have provided the answer. If the development plan is unable to adequately provide good quality full time permanent employment, then public transport may in the future be a governing factor in the capability of Bodmin to accommodate expansion, as people will always need to travel to earn a living.
“Bodmin needs to strengthen its community engagement by providing a strong offering of recreational and communal meeting space. There has to be as part of any overall future development firm commitment to the regeneration of Fore Street by partial pedestrianisation to allow a cafe street culture to develop, this would by nature attract further employment.
“The youth of the town have to be involved in future deployment of investment and location of assets to encourage them to become stakeholders. With this in mind organisations that promote youth engagement need to be adequately funded through development clauses. An urgent need for Bodmin Town Council and the electorate to formulate a Neighbourhood Plan is vital and must be a top priority of the new council. This has the potential to unlock finance that can revitalise the fabric of the community.”
Dan Rogerson, Leigh Frost and Chris Batters - Liberal Democrats
In a joint statement, the three candidates for the Bodmin wards for the Liberal Democrats, Dan Rogerson (Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard’s), Leigh Frost (Bodmin St Petroc's) and Chris Batters (Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence) said:
"As Bodmin residents and working with our excellent MP, Ben Maguire, we are determined that we get the infrastructure and services which a town of our size deserves. That means a modern health centre on the hospital site, more services at the hospital itself, and decent public transport. We will work with the Town Team, Town Council, Chamber and local businesses to make the town centre fit for the future, and ensure we have the space for employers to provide jobs."
Jenny Cruse - Conservative Party
Jenny Cruse, the Conservative party candidate for Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence said:
“It is my opinion that the town needs upgrades to the road network in order to cope with any additional housing.
“I do not support building on best and most versatile farm land, or land which has specific environmental characteristic for protected species and protected trees and wetland species such as is proposed on Halgavor Moor.
“Bodmin needs upgrades to South West Water treatment works to be in place before any additional building commences. Additionally I have concerns about provision of water supply to cope with the additional houses. The Primary Care plans need to be to built status and an additional facility in place to cope with the increase in residents.
“Further consideration needs to be in place for Secondary and Further education.
“A more up to date assessment of the needs of Bodmin, the current outline applications do not reflect what is currently shown on the Home Choice register. Provision for Extra Care and smaller units appear to be overlooked.”
Also standing for the Conservative party in Bodmin are Sylvia Berry (Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard’s) and Claire Pooley (Bodmin St Petroc’s)
Neil Ferris - Reform UK
Neil Ferris, the Reform UK candidate for Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence said:
“Personally very supportive of the Save Halgavor Moor group and if elected will do all I can to help their cause. Generally, new homes must be for local people first and foremost, but overriding this has to be whether the infrastructure is actually there to handle any new homes - roads, school, doctors, hospitals, transport and so on (I know there is the MIU in Bodmin, but its not a general hospital). I also feel strongly that any new homes must be properly affordable and finally the views of the local residents that any new homes are built near to, must be properly heard and taken fully into account.”
Also standing for Reform UK in Bodmin are Tony Wright (Bodmin St Petroc’s) and Lisa O’Connor (Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard’s)
Len Croney - Green Party
Len Croney, the Green Party candidate for Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence said:
“The two key issues, as I see them, are affordability and infrastructure. Since the Cameron government, house builders have been able to avoid any obligations to contribute to local infrastructure, or provide affordable homes, if they can demonstrate that to do so would make the development. “ non viable”.
“It’s not that developers are unwilling or unable to do these things. But why would they if their competitors don’t have to? Construction is after all, a competitive business. The result is that we end up with a lot more houses, and not enough schools, doctors surgeries or adequate roads and local facilities to accommodate the increased population.
“This can’t be solved by stopping all development, people need homes, and whilst it’s easy to blame the planners, they can only require developers to do what the law says, and the law provides a huge loophole, allowing new houses to be built with no requirement to provide those things that are obviously going to be needed. So yes, more houses can be a good thing for Bodmin, but only if they are built to a high standard, are affordable for most people and come with the infrastructure that their very existence will demand is provided.
“I should say that these observations are my own from years of working in this area. They do not represent the policies of the Green Party. However, if I were to be elected. I will work to ensure that every new development in Cornwall meets these obvious requirements.”
