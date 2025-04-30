The decision has come after it was revealed that the council’s then cabinet member for the economy Cllr Louis Gardner, who oversaw SPF allocation as part of his portfolio, was actually in the process of getting a top job at the Spaceport when he was part of an Economic Prosperity Board meeting on February 27. He was among members who agreed to give the space hub the £200,000 levelling up money. He didn’t declare an interest during the meeting.