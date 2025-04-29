THE North Cornwall town of Bodmin is currently undergoing something of a vast urban expansion – with multiple large house building development plans either being constructed or in the process of going through or preparing planning applications.
Planning applications submitted to Cornwall Council show that since 2020, large developments have brought 998 homes to the town, with an extra 2,074 homes in future proposed large developments currently being the subject of planning applications.
The majority of the developments so far completed are on the former site of the St Lawrence’s Asylum and adjacent to Priory Road.
The site allocations for Bodmin in the Cornwall local plan identified a target to build 3,100 dwellings between 2010 and 2030, which the town is likely to exceed if the current allocations are all approved by Cornwall Council.
It also identified a number of transport measures to complement it, including highway improvements comprising of a link and road bridge at Respryn to open up the Halgavor Urban extension, a new link road between Boundary Road and Dunmere Road and a number of strategic junction improvements.
Large developments approved, under construction or completed since 2020 – 998 properties
PA14/07891 – 235 residential dwellings on land to the north west of Bodmin Hospital, Dunmere Road
Status of application: Completed
Developer: Wainhomes
The development for 235 homes on land to the north west of Bodmin Hospital saw a large development of houses and the reconfiguration of Boundary Road so it ran through the site, now referred to as Green Valley Road.
It comprised of a mixed tenure of open market housing, affordable rent and shared ownership properties and was completed in approximately 2021 after comprising of different phases, as is typical for a large construction of this type.
280 properties had initially been proposed for the site after an outline planning application in 2012.
PA14/09274 – Outline development of the former St Lawrence Hospital site for 175 residential dwellings
Status of application: Phase two under construction
Developer: Treveth Holdings
Phase two of the development of constructing 175 dwellings on land formerly occupied by the St Lawrence’s mental hospital has been underway for a number of years.
Owned by Cornwall Council’s arms length company Treveth, the latest phase, comprises of 100 dwellings comprising two, three and four bedroomed houses and one bed apartments.
The development will comprise of 10 open market dwellings, 10 shared ownership properties, 60 open market rent homes and 20 affordable rent homes.
PA17/09582 – 178 homes on land to the east of Morrisons, Priory Road, Bodmin
Status of application: Completed
178 homes were built adjacent to an Aldi supermarket and near to Bodmin Police station on land adjoining Priory Road.
Initially, it was part of proposals which included 572 dwellings to the south of Priory Road, a 50 bed hotel, a public house, retail, live/work accommodation, community buildings and public open space. This land is now the location of a 527 home proposal which is currently being considered by Cornwall Council.
PA18/06498 – 80 homes on land at Cooksland Road, Bodmin
Status of application: Approved/In progress
Developer: Pearce Fine Homes
Planning permission was granted to Pearce Fine Homes to create 80 dwellings on land opposite to the Pilgrim’s Pride food production factory, with the planning applications anticipating 56 open market houses and 24 affordable houses to be controlled by a housing association.
PA18/10506 – 71 dwellings on land to the south of St Lawrence Road, Bodmin
Status of application: Completed
Developer: Coastline
This 71 dwelling development on land to the south of Bodmin Hospital was developed by Coastline and is situated between the proposed site near to Pandarosa Farm which is currently the subject of planning proposals and the development known as Laveddon Way.
PA20/07691 – Residential development of up to 170 dwellings on land off Castle Street, Bodmin
Status of application: Approved/In progress
Developer: Bunnyhomes
Known as ‘John the Watchmakers country park’, this Georgian inspired development on Castle Street, adjacent to the Callywith College site is currently being constructed.
It will offer up to 170 two-to-four bed dwellings on the site.
PA20/00778 – Erection of 44 dwellings on Land at Respryn Road, Bodmin (former Do it All Site)
Status of application: Approved/Completed
Developer: Gilbert and Goode
This development of 44 dwellings, known as ‘Bakery Park’ was built on land which had, until the early 2000s, been occupied by the Focus Do It All chain of DIY stores prior to their move to Launceston Road.
After two decades of dereliction, followed by demolishment, this primarily social and affordable housing development was developed into 44 dwellings by Gilbert and Goode, in partnership with Ocean Housing.
PA21/02000– Up to 45 dwellings on land at Westheath Road (Laveddon Way)
Status of application: Approved/completed
Developer: Vistry Partnership
Up to 45 dwellings have been built on land at Westheath Road – despite the concerns of residents living on the adjacent neighbourhood who then experienced disruption during the construction period.
This mixed tenure site, delivered by Vistry Partnership and Livewest also saw the expansion of the ‘town boundary’, with significant road works and a reduction in the speed limit on the approach to Bodmin from Lanivet.
Large developments in planning progress – 2,074 homes
PA20/10618 – 540 homes on land at Halgavor Moor, Bodmin
Status of application: Outline planning application
Developer: Wainhomes
Proposals were submitted in 2020 for the construction of 540 homes on land to the south of the Bodmin Dragon Leisure centre – commonly referred to as Halgavor Moor.
It has been the subject of vociferous opposition from nearby residents in an informal campaign group known as ‘Save Halgavor Moor’ – who believe that the land should not be built on amid concerns over impact on nature and drainage on what is otherwise mostly boggy land. The group’s campaign was backed and supported by previous MP for North Cornwall, Scott Mann and Bodmin Town Council.
Concerns have previously been raised by the Environment Agency regarding potential flooding on the development if it was to go ahead.
PA22/09472 – 527 homes on land at Priory Road, Bodmin
Status of application: Reserved matters application
Developer: Persimmon Homes/Hawkstone 2002 Ltd
The final part of the planning process to get planning permission for 527 properties on land to the south of Priory Road.
Its location is directly opposite a 178 home development and Aldi supermarket on Priory Road, which could see a speed reduction to 30 miles per hour as part of proposals to improve road safety on an increasingly residential area.
PA23/07573 – 58 residential dwellings on land east of Pandarosa Farm
Status of application: Full planning application
Developer: Wainhomes
58 open market houses are proposed on land to the east of Pandarosa Farm, to be built by Wainhomes, which previously constructed the vast development surrounding Green Valley Road.
It had previously been proposed to build 90 homes on the site of which some would be affordable, but the developer submitted a new application stating that the size of the development meant it was economically unviable to include affordable dwellings as some of the land was earmarked for a future primary school.
PA24/01109/PREAPP – 678 homes, a care home and commercial floorspace on land at Penbugle Lane, Bodmin (known as the Callywith Urban Extension)
Status of application – Pre application/EIA Scoping request
Developer: Devonshire Homes
Devonshire Homes have begun the application process for the construction of 678 homes on land adjacent to the A30 on Old Callywith Road.
It is proposed that it would consist of a mixed tenure site allowing for both residential and commercial uses.
The proposals were previously the subject of positive discussions with Bodmin Town Council, with the developer promising to leave a ‘positive legacy’ at a presentation to the planning committee, although there were concerns about the provision of roads through the development in a pre-application response from Cornwall Council.
PA25/00362/PREAPP – Up to 200 homes on land south of Respryn Road, Bodmin
Status of application – Pre application
Developer: Landra Developments
Pre-application proposals have been submitted to Cornwall Council for the construction of up to 200 homes on land to the south of Respryn Road. It would see a development on the opposite side to the Dragon Leisure Centre, which is the subject of proposals for 540 homes at Halgavor Moor to its south.
PA25/01930 – 71 extra care apartments on land at Whitestone Road, Bodmin
Status of application: Outline planning application
Developer: Cornwall Council
Cornwall Council has sought outline planning permission for the development of 71 extra care apartments for people over 55 on land surrounding the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve at Whitestone Road.
It has however been the subject of concerns over its location by Bodmin Town Council and residents nearby.
