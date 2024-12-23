CORNISH developer Treveth, which is committed to creating thriving, sustainable communities for local people through the provision of high-quality affordable homes, work and commercial spaces, is set to develop on land at Teyla Tor Road, Carbis Bay.
Members of the local community are invited to attend an informal drop-in session – taking place on Wednesday, January 8, 2pm to 7pm, at The Studio, Una St Ives, Little Trevarrack, Laity Lane, Carbis Bay, St Ives, TR25 3HW – to meet the team who will bring forward the scheme.
As part of Treveth’s commitment to benefiting people who live and work in Cornwall, the new residential properties at Teyla Tor Road will be prioritised for locals who live, work or have family connections in the immediate vicinity of Carbis Bay, discouraging second home ownership.
Designs for the scheme, which are yet to get underway, will be shaped by feedback from the community and stakeholders over the coming months prior to the submission of a planning application for the site.
Emma Rodgers, head of land and planning at Treveth, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing forward this development on Teyla Tor Road and delivering new homes for local people in a range of tenures, including open market rent, affordable rent and shared ownership in an area of Cornwall where they are most needed.
“Over the coming months we’ll actively engage with the general public and key stakeholders, enabling our team to build a richer understanding of the needs of the local community. Providing invaluable knowledge, this process will help to inform the plans for the scheme, enabling us to deliver proposals that truly answer those needs within Carbis Bay for the benefit of Cornish residents choosing to live and work in the local area.”
The informal drop-in on January 8 will be the first of two events prior to the submission of the planning application for Carbis Bay in spring 2025.
Dates for the second public consultation event, when the emerging design will be presented, will be announced in early 2025.
Founded by Cornwall Council in 2019, Treveth now manages 180 properties across six developments and 48 commercial properties across 10 estates.
Treveth was established to improve the quality of rented accommodation and to increase the availability of homes across the rental, shared ownership and private rental sectors for those who live, work in, or have family connections in the immediate vicinity of its sites. Treveth currently has over 375 homes in build for local residents in Tolgus, Liskeard, Newquay, and Bodmin.
Treveth exchanged subject to planning on the land at Teyla Tor Road in October 2024.
For more information on Treveth, visit www.treveth.co.uk