THERE were celebrations in St Austell as the official ground breaking of the most important education project in the town’s recent history got underway.
Marking the start of a new chapter for education in mid-Cornwall, Cornwall College also announced the return of A-Levels as part of a new sixth form centre on campus.
The multi-million-pound transformation, backed by the Further Education Capital Transformation Fund, will create a state-of-the-art learning environment designed to inspire ambition, boost opportunity and drive local economic growth.
Rob Bosworth, principal and CEO of the Cornwall College Group, said: “This is a game-changer for St Austell and fully aligns with our new place-based strategy.”
“This redevelopment isn’t just about new buildings, it’s about creating locally accessible space where people of all ages in mid-Cornwall can access life-changing education, develop skills for the future and study academic subjects to fulfil their ambitions. The new development will support our new academic offer for September 2027 and will be co-designed with our local school partners.”
The ground-breaking ceremony was led by MP for St Austell and Newquay, Noah Law, who praised the project’s vision and potential.
“It’s truly inspiring to see this level of ambition and commitment to the future of education in our region, particularly at a time when the local skills need and opportunity is so great,” said the MP.
“This campus will be a vital resource for current and future generations across mid-Cornwall and beyond.”
The ground-breaking event was attended by dignitaries and educational leaders, including further education commisioner Shelagh Legrave, lord-lieutenant of Cornwall Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, the chief executive of Cornwall Council Kate Kennally, CEO Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT) Dan Morrow and former MP Steve Double, who was instrumental in helping secure the project’s approval during his time in office.
Students and senior staff from Mount Charles School, Poltair School and Penrice Academy also joined the celebrations.
Mount Charles School student Ornella was amongst those who attended the event and shared her excitement for the opportunities the new development will offer.
“It’s just so nice how people can have a new place where there's more opportunity, so people don’t have to go to other places, they can be local, they can choose different things, they can be anything they want to be.
“This college has so many opportunities. It’s just amazing. Maybe one day I’ll even come here. The future holds many secrets, but maybe I’ll be in the same spot, older and ready to learn.”
Construction work is underway, with carefully phased plans designed to keep disruption to a minimum and maintain the focus on current students and staff throughout the build.
“As the official contractor for this landmark redevelopment, we are actively working alongside the college to bring this ambitious vision to life,” said Matt Keen, project manager at BAM.
“This project is about making possible a vibrant, forward-thinking environment that will have a meaningful impact on the future generation of learners. Our detailed plans are designed to minimise disruption, allowing students and staff to thrive in a safe and inspiring setting.”