A NEWLY-opened special school dedicated to supporting autistic children and young people aged 4-16 with complex needs is helping to meet the growing demand for specialist provision in Devon and Cornwall.
The beautifully designed Cooper Field School in Gunnislake, part of Options Autism, provides a caring, structured learning environment so all pupils can engage with their education and achieve their full potential.
Overlooking the beautiful Tamar Valley, Copper Fields is surrounded by a large garden and pasture with mature trees and hedgerow, providing a quiet and safe environment.
The refurbished main school building houses classrooms, therapy offices and a main hall for dining, school events and assemblies. A state-of-the-art immersion room provides pupils with interactive, multisensory real-world experiences.
At the rear of the building is a recreation area with active play equipment, while The Barn houses additional learning spaces and an indoor climbing wall. Outdoor activities include Forest School, Nurture and Vocational gardening and horticulture.
Commenting on the new school, inspirational Headteacher, Chris Clemence, said: “We pride ourselves on our school culture, empowering our young people to achieve their best outcomes. We provide the tailored education that every autistic child deserves, nurturing their unique abilities and helping them thrive both in and beyond the classroom.
“If we recognise and harness our strengths, and acknowledge our challenges and areas for development, we can use this as a catalyst to continue our learning journeys, unearth hidden talents and interests, and inspire.
“Ensuring the groundwork for learning is in place is pivotal, and our skilled and experienced team, draw on nurturing and therapeutic approaches to create an environment where our children and young people feel safe to learn. Our wonderful setting facilitates a nurturing approach for children and young people who may have found mainstream school unable to meet their needs, and a barrier to them being the best they can be.
“We recognise that for many of our pupils, their experience of education so far may have been difficult. Our team works with them and their parents or carers, to agree on a support plan which will become part of their school life, enabling them to build on their strengths and increase their resilience.”
As with all Options Autism schools, Copper Fields offers a therapeutic educational approach with a staff team, dedicated and determined to support every child. As well as delivering the best possible education, the school has access to a clinical team including a highly experienced occupational therapist (OT) speech and language therapist (SALT) counselling and psychotherapy, and other therapies as required.
Options Autism is part of the Outcomes First Group, the largest independent provider of specialist education for children with SEND in England. With more than 4,000 students across 75 schools in the UK.
To register to attend the upcoming Open Day on June 30, 3-5pm, for tours of the facilities and to meet the team, please email Laura Hearl, Admission Manager, at [email protected] or contact the school on 01822 660342.