THIS May half-term, The Lost Garden of Heligan is inviting families to run free, connect with nature and leave the modern world at home with the return of the Wild Week event.
From May 24 to 31, visitors will have the opportunity to hone survival skills and enjoy a week of creative outdoor play in Heligan’s 200-acre natural playground, which includes the South West’s largest outdoor play area.
A whole host of activities will be on offer, including sessions with Canoe Cornwall teaching children and adults alike, learning bushcraft skills or venturing down to the wildlife hide to embrace the creatures of Heligan.
A relaxed session will take place for families with additional needs on May 27 from 9am-10.30am. Places on this session can be pre-booked.