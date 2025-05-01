LISKEARD town centre buzzed with excitement as families flocked to the annual Easter Family Fun Day organised by the Liskeard Traders Association.
Bright bunting fluttered above bustling market stalls offering crafts, treats and handmade gifts in what proved a hugely successful event for the town.
This was the LTA’s second year organising this event and it proved bigger and better, thanks to the support of local businesses and organisations.
There was an Easter bonnet competition, a dog show and much more to entertain locals of all ages.
Organisers wish to thank Bargain Box Food Hub, Newells Travel, Liskeard/Looe Radio, Liskeard Lions, Baytree, Co-op, Bumblebee, Cakey Faces, Lighthouse Community Centre and Mark Tucker for their support.
Special mention also to the judges for the Easter Bonnet competition and Dog Show.