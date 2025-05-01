LISKEARD town centre buzzed with excitement as families flocked to the annual Easter Family Fun Day organised by the Liskeard Traders Association.

Bright bunting fluttered above bustling market stalls offering crafts, treats and handmade gifts in what proved a hugely successful event for the town.

All things bright and beautiful at the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day
All things bright and beautiful at the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day (Submitted)

This was the LTA’s second year organising this event and it proved bigger and better, thanks to the support of local businesses and organisations.

There was an Easter bonnet competition, a dog show and much more to entertain locals of all ages.

Winners in the Dog Show held at the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day
Winners in the Dog Show held at the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day (Submitted)

Organisers wish to thank Bargain Box Food Hub, Newells Travel, Liskeard/Looe Radio, Liskeard Lions, Baytree, Co-op, Bumblebee, Cakey Faces, Lighthouse Community Centre and Mark Tucker for their support.

Special mention also to the judges for the Easter Bonnet competition and Dog Show.

Judges of the Easter Bonnet competition with one of the winners at the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day
Judges of the Easter Bonnet competition with one of the winners at the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day (Submitted)
The streets of the town were abuzz with activity as part of the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day
The streets of the town were abuzz with activity as part of the Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day (Submitted)
Crowds turned out for the annual Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day
Crowds turned out for the annual Liskeard Easter Family Fun Day (Submitted)