Liskeard and Looe
Inner Wheel
A cake was cut by our longest serving member Annette and president Dawn at the March meeting.
This was followed by an afternoon tea at the Talland Bay Hotel.
The club has 38 members and monthly meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Dobwalls Football Club house . Lunch is provided by Tapenades followed by a guest speaker.
The aim of the Inner Wheel club is friendship community service and raising much needed funds for charity.
Our president’s charity this year is Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Medical Detection Dogs and Cornwall Air Ambulance.
We have also supported Cancer Research Sight Savers Wrap Project in conjunction with Rotary. Club members have also knitted blankets and baby clothes for Ukraine and for Baby Basic in Liskeard.
New members would be most welcome. Please come and see our stand at the Liskeard Show on July 12.
Liskeard
Flower Club
Members enjoyed a lovely Easter demonstration in April by Janet Ward entitled “Easter Inspirations”.
Janet produced five arrangements, for example a Pot-eau-Fleur, an oasis ring with tulips and eggshells, an Easter bonnet and a test tube design, plus a pedestal arrangement. Flowers included huge red roses, tulips, white roses, daffodils and mini gemini. All arrangements were raffled at the end of the meeting much to the delight of members. Tea/coffee/biscuits followed the meeting.
Our next floral meeting will be held on Thursday, May 8, at 2pm at the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This will be a demonstration by Julia Harrison from Exmouth entitled “Relax and Play”. New and old members are very welcome to attend. Visitors £5.
Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684344. Club website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly — morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, May 4 — Evensong at 6.30pm.
A service was held at St Melor’s, Linkinhorne at 10am when tower ringer, Sally Gisbourne tolled a bell 33 times representing the 33 years of the earthly life of Jesus.
The service was led by Lay Minister, Roy Cooper who explained that the point of the service was not only to enable the worshippers to maintain and increase their relationship with God, but also for those who are searching for a purpose in life to find a way forward.
Being Anglicans we believe that the spirit of God is with us, now and always, therefore we need to act accordingly.
The service was based on the Gospel of John, chapters 18 and 19, interspaced with readings from Psalm 22 by Brian Norris, Judy Cooper, Nigel Drew, Andrew and Sarah Doney, and Kim Howat.
The ‘Service of the New Light’ took place on Easter Day at 6pm on April 20 at St Melor's which was led by Lay Minister Andrew Doney. The service began with the new Pascal Candle, representing the risen Lord as the Light of the World, which was processed to the chancel by a member of the congregation, Zena Jones. It was then placed in the Sanctuary by Andrew.
A welcome was given to Canon Pat Robson who administered the Eucharist. During her sermon she guided us through the last days of Jesus’ life from Palm Sunday to his Resurrection via a map of Jerusalem which she had given us.
The Gospel was read by Lay Minister, Roy Cooper, the Epistle by Russ Hanson, the Offertory was taken by Sarah Doney and the organist was Roger Webster.
Many thanks to everyone who had decorated the church so beautifully.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, May 4 — All Age Service at 10am.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
Once again outdoor activities have played a large part of group meetings. The Beaver Colony have made pancakes in the Jubilee Field at Upton Cross, have been on the moors & down in the woods to toast marshmallows, looked at St. Paul’s church with Scout Chaplain, Andrew Doney and looked for the oldest gravestone in the churchyard there.
The Cubs and Scouts have also been on the moors and down in the woods den building. They have continued to work towards their Mechanics Badge too. Report by Sarah Doney.
Stara Woods
The Working Bees will be busy in the woods again on Saturday, May 3, from 10am. Anyone wishing to join them please contact [email protected] 01579 348464 or 07977206777. New members always welcome.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
A very successful evening of Bingo organised by committee member Julia Bath took place on Saturday, 12th April when over 70 people attended to help raise £500 for the hall funds. Thanks were expressed by Chairman, Andrew Davy to committee member, Julia Bath for organising another very successful event, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.
He also thanked everyone who had helped in any way, especially Sue Davies for her wonderful variety of delicious cakes for the refreshments, to Sandy in the kitchen, to everyone who had donated raffle prizes and everyone for attending once again.
The next event will be held on May 10, to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day with a Coffee Morning from 11am to 1pm, Afternoon tea from 2pm to 4.30pm in the hall, then live music in Parson’s Meadow with Company B at 8.30pm (gates open at 7.30pm) There will be a bar and hot food available. Get tickets from [email protected]
The next committee meeting will take place on Wednesday 30 April at 7pm to make final arrangements for the forthcoming VE Day Celebrations on May 10, plus the annual carnival and summer fayre including the annual Duck Race on July 12.
Warleggan
Jubilee Hall
Friday, May 9, at 6pm at the Warleggan Jubilee Hall, Mount a Carn to Cove event - Sam O’Shanty.
A puppet performance by Angel Heart and Rattlebox Theatre. A family show for all. Box office 07879 080407.
Concert to commemorate VE Day, Saturday, May 10, with St Breward Band.
At St Bartholomew’s Church Warleggan 6pm. There will be refreshments served during the event. Entry ticket to be purchased on the door.
On Saturday, June 21, in the Church Field, Warleggan, PL30 4HB - Midsummer Madness & Music with Will Keating & Friends, The Garker Street Band, Sam Wheatley and others.
An evening of musical entertainment. Important bring your own picnics and drinks. Gates open 4pm — entry by donation, suggested adult donation £10, children under 12 free. Raising funds for St Bartholomews Church and Warleggan Jubilee Hall for the beneifit of the Community (Wet weather – Picnics in the Pews).
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Pelynt
Looe & District Flower Club
Looe & District Flower Club invite you to a flower demonstration on May 6 at Pelynt Village Hall at 2pm. Shelia Hadlow Mount will be demonstrating The Beauty of our Art. The competition is using branches. £5 for visitors. Tea and coffee and raffle for the flowers.
St Ive
Parish church
The morning service at St Ive Parish Church, will be held on Sunday, May 4, starting at 11.15am.
Tea, coffee and chat to follow the service. All are welcome.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
Sunday, May 4 — Service with Dr David Hart at 10am.
Monday, May 5 — Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.