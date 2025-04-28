RESIDENTS of Liskeard turned out in numbers on Sunday to pay tribute to Felix, the town’s much-loved cat who was recently killed in a traffic accident.
Felix, a familiar sight near the bench outside Morrisons supermarket, had become a local legend over the years. Known for his friendly nature and daily interactions with shoppers and passers-by, he was seen by many as a comforting presence at the heart of the town.
Following his sudden death, a special memorial service was organised to celebrate Felix’s life. Crowds gathered near his favourite bench where flowers, cards, and photographs were laid in his memory. In a poignant moment, the church bells at St Martin’s were also rung in tribute.
Felix’s ashes were scattered at the bench he had so often called home, a spot where many said they had shared quiet moments with the beloved cat.
“It was such a lovely send off,” said Felix’s owner, Shaz Harris. “There were a few teams but also lots of smiles and laughter as paid homage to our loveable old rogue ‘Mr Felix’.
“He was more than just a pet; Felix charmed a community and somehow left it changed for the better. It was a pretty amazing achievement for one cheeky, rather chubby, cat.”
The service drew people of all ages, from young children who often stopped to play with Felix, to older residents who found comfort in his calm presence. As the service concluded, many stayed behind to share memories and celebrate the life of a cat who had, in his own gentle way, brought a town closer together.
Shaz added: “I can’t thank the people of Liskeard enough for their support and the mass outpouring of love they’ve shown since Felix passed away. Reading all of the comments and hearing the various tributes, we didn’t quite realise just how much he meant to so many people.”