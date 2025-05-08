LISKEARD’S historic Beating of the Bounds returns on Sunday, May 11, offering a unique chance to walk the ancient boundary of the town.
This traditional event, rooted in centuries-old custom, will begin at 10:30am with the ceremonial Bumping of the Mayor at the milestone near Morrisons Roundabout.
The walk is divided into seven stages, each offering a glimpse into local heritage, countryside and quirky rituals.
Participants are welcome to join any stage, making it accessible for all ages and fitness levels.
Led by local guides and filled with community spirit, the event blends history, exercise, and a touch of humour. It’s a great way to celebrate Liskeard’s identity while literally walking its lines.
STAGE ONE (10.30am) - Traditional Bumping of the Mayor at the milestone adjacent to Morrisons Roundabout
STAGE TWO (10.45am - 11am) - Maudlin to Bodgara Mill
STAGE THREE (11.15am - 12.30pm) - Hendra Bridge to Craddock Ford
STAGE FOUR (12.30pm - 12.45pm) - Tremabe Bridge to Treworgey Manor
LUNCH (1.15pm - 2.30pm) Treworgey Manor
STAGE FIVE (2.30pm - 3pm) - Treworgey to Looe Mills
STAGE SIX (3.15pm - 3.45pm) - Looe Mills to bottom of Lodge Hill
STAGE SEVEN (4.30pm - 5pm) - Lodge Hill to Finish
Organisers say all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and no dogs will be permitted as the walk is unsuitable for them. If you take photographs of other people’s property, please respect their privacy and keep them for your own personal use.
Also be aware that the Premier Inn is for customers only, Morrisons and B&M car parks have a time limit and Cornwall Council car parks now charge on Sundays.