PEOPLE are being invited to ‘stick their oar in’ and take part in a charity gig race at Newquay Harbour.
Newquay Rowing Club is looking for teams to take part in its sponsored gig row in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) on Sunday, June 22.
The event offers groups of friends, colleagues, sports teams or family to give gig rowing a go in this friendly sponsored charity event.
Teams are required to supply three novice rowers to take part and the other three rowers and the coxswain in the gig will be supplied by Newquay Rowing Club.
Alice Merrett, the area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “We are so looking forward to the return of the sponsored Newquay gig row. It is the perfect event for people to give gig rowing a go with a healthy bit of competition against other novice teams from the local community.
“Don’t be put off if you have never stepped into a gig before – this is your opportunity, you will be supported by experienced rowers and we are sure you will enjoy it.”
Children’s Hospice South West is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives, providing the best possible hospice care for children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families.
Teams are asked to meet at the harbour and assist getting the gigs into the water at 2pm and the competition will start at 3pm.
There will be a presentation in the clubhouse after which everyone is welcome to attend. Any team that has more than three people interested in taking part they can enter up to two teams into the competition.
Anyone interested in taking part should contact Alice at CHSW by emailing [email protected] or calling 01726 871800.