CORNWALL Air Ambulance has signed a new agreement with Castle Air Ltd to continue providing vital support for the charity’s helicopter operations.
The contract renewal ensures that the local aviation company, based in Liskeard, will remain responsible for the maintenance and engineering of the charity’s two AW169 helicopters.
Castle Air has worked alongside Cornwall Air Ambulance since 2021, delivering high-quality support to keep the service’s aircraft in top condition. With more than 40 years of experience in helicopter services both in the UK and abroad, the company has become a key player in the field of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services management and operations.
Tim Bunting, chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, welcomed the renewed partnership.
“We are delighted to continue working with Castle Air as the charity’s helicopter operations partner,” he said. “We want to provide the very best service for the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - and Castle Air really brings the first-class support to our lifesaving operation.
“The level and quality of their engineering support over the last three years has been of the highest standard and we look forward to expanding that working relationship, as they now take on the additional maintenance of our second aircraft.”
As part of the expanded partnership, Castle Air will now also oversee maintenance of the charity’s second AW169 helicopter, G-CNLL. The aircraft is currently undergoing a medical fit-out, where it will be equipped with all necessary systems and tools to function as a fully operational air ambulance. Once complete, it will head to Castle Air for final checks before entering service later this summer.
Ross Bunyard, managing director of Castle Air, said the team is proud to continue supporting the charity: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the management and operations contract for Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust’s helicopter fleet, which includes two Leonardo AW169 aircraft.
“This long-term agreement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust. We are committed to providing the highest levels of aircraft availability, ensuring these lifesaving helicopters remain ready to serve the people of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly whenever they are needed most.
“To support this, we are making a substantial investment in parts, tooling and engineering capability dedicated specifically to the CAAT fleet. We are excited to continue working closely with Cornwall Air Ambulance, supporting their vital mission and helping to deliver the very best in emergency aviation services for the region.”
Last month, Cornwall Air Ambulance confirmed it had reached its Heli2 Appeal target of £2.85-million to purchase a second lifesaving helicopter.
Mr Bunting added: “This is a seismic moment in the charity’s history - for the first time owning two helicopters. We are beyond thrilled to have reached the target to provide this second aircraft for the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“This has only been possible thanks to the incredible community spirit of our county - and to all the people far and wide who have donated and made this a reality.”