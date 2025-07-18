DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man from Liskeard who is wanted in connection with a breach of bail conditions.
Liam Smith is described as a white male of slim build, approximately 5ft 10in tall. He is believed to have connections across East Cornwall, including the Liskeard and Looe areas.
Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to trace Smith and are now urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
Members of the public are advised not to approach him. If seen, call police immediately on 999 and quote log number 765 of May 27.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org
