Lugger owners, skippers, crews, as well as many of the old Looe families, for whom the fishing port has been home for many years, fondly remember the days when huge fleets of sailing luggers – the wooden-built fishing boats are peculiar to the Cornish, Brittany, Isle of Man and Scottish fishing fleets – fished off the Cornish coast, working long lines, deep out in the English Channel, for conger, ray, turbot and the like, or shooting miles of drift nets to catch pilchards, once the mainstay of the UK’s fishing industry.