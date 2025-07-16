On Monday (July 14) at approximately 3.50pm, the coastguard team was called to Lansallos Beach, where they initiated a rope rescue in collaboration with colleagues from Polruan and St Austell coastguard teams.
The rescue operation also involved coastguard rescue helicopter 924, which assisted in further extractions from the beach.
According to the coastguard, members of the public were the first to reach the scene and began treatment on a casualty before emergency teams arrived. Looe Coastguard expressed gratitude for their intervention, stating: “With thanks to the members of the public who were first on scene and initiated treatment.”
Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust were also in attendance at the scene of the incident.
Just two days earlier, on Saturday (July 12), Looe coastguard again responded to another serious incident at Looe Beach, where a person was found in suspected cardiac arrest.
In that case, bystanders again played a critical role.
“Members of the public had already pulled the casualty from the water and began CPR when the team arrived to assist,” a spokesperson for Looe coastguard said. “Treatment was continued until South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust arrived. The casualty was then handed over and transported to hospital.”
The coastguard emphasised the importance of community response during coastal emergencies and thanked those who stepped in quickly, calling their actions “vital.”
Looe coastguards were also called into action on Thursday, July 10 to assist a runner who had fallen on path adjacent to river in Kilminorth Woods.
The casualty had fallen injuring his knee and elbow. His wounds were cleaned and dressed and he was stretchered out into the care of friends for onward travel to A&E.
