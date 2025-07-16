POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Mark Oversby from St Austell.
Oversby, 34, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to adhere to his licence conditions.
Police are urging the public not to approach him, should the see him.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “He is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build and with dark brown hair that is longer on top and short at the back and sides.
“Oversby has links to St Austell and Plymouth.
“Anybody who sees Oversby is asked not to approach him but to call 999 quoting log 699 of 9/7/25.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.