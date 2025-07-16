THREE litter louts have been hit with fines after being caught red-handed dumping rubbish in Cornwall.
Two of the incidents were captured on CCTV and another was recorded on a civil enforcement officer’s body worn camera.
One lazy driver was filmed chucking an egg custard carton out of his car window on a quiet country road near St Austell. Meanwhile in Falmouth, a woman was caught on CCTV casually dropping a drinks bottle as she climbed into a car.
Both were tracked down by Cornwall Council’s Community Protection Enforcement team and admitted to the mess. They were each hit with £250 fixed penalty notices – cut to £150 for paying up within 14 days.
In a third incident, a woman who was unloading from her car in a no loading zone in Falmouth was approached by a civil enforcement officer, who put a parking charge notice on the car. The woman then removed the notice, threw it onto the floor and verbally abused the officer.
The incident was captured on officer’s body worn camera. The woman subsequently received a £250 fixed penalty notice for littering, reduced to £150 due to early payment. She was also sent another copy of the parking charge notice.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, portfolio holder for community safety and public health at Cornwall Council, said: “Cornwall is beautiful and we want to keep it that way. There is no excuse for dropping litter and when we have evidence of these offences, we will always try to trace those responsible.
“As well as public CCTV cameras, more and more people now have doorbell and home security cameras that capture this type of offence. I urge anyone with such footage to report it to us so we can investigate.”
If anyone has evidence on someone littering, they can report it to Cornwall Council’s Community Protection and Enforcement Team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.