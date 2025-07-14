THE story of a remarkable woman is told in a new book which is being launched this month.
Diary of a Plantswoman in Cornwall focuses on Shirley Clemo who, with her husband Ray, created Pinetum Gardens near St Austell.
The book tells how Shirley left school in 1945 at the age of 14 and how she was running her own business as a young woman in the 1950s.
Shirley built a highly profitable partnership with her husband and later, having found her vocation as a plantswoman, was awarded an MBE for services to gardening.
Shirley and Ray developed the 30-acre Pine Lodge Gardens which are now known as Pinetum Gardens.
Across more than three decades, Shirley grew her collection of nearly 6,500 different plants, with many being rare and unusual, including those grown from seeds provided by specialist plant hunters.
BBC Spotlight praised the work of the couple saying the site was “thought by many to be the best private garden in the South West”.
Sir Tim Smit, of the Eden Project and the Lost Gardens of Heligan, has called Shirley “a living legend”.
The new book, which aims to “inspire gardeners and garden lovers everywhere” has been written by author Rachel Waters in collaboration with Shirley who is now in her 90s.
Shirley and Rachel were at the Carlyon Bay Hotel at Carlyon Bay on Sunday, July 13, for a book signing to launch the publication.
A second book signing will be taking place at the Britannia Inn at Par on Sunday, July 20.
Pinetum Gardens, off Holmbush Road, are open to the public and are home to one of the largest plant collections in the county.
Today there are 10 individually-themed areas with an array of plants. The gardens are also the setting for spectacular trees.
