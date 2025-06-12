The Story of Emily is located on the site of Emily’s childhood home at the Victorian rectory in St Ive, near Liskeard. It has been painstakingly restored as part of the wider immersive experience, ensuring visitors can explore the Hobhouse family home as it would have looked in 1875 as well as experience Emily’s role during the Anglo-Boer war, bringing the attention of the British government to the plight of Boer women and children in South Africa.