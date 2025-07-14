THOUSANDS flocked to Merrymeet on Saturday as the 120th Liskeard Show delivered another spectacular day of celebration, cementing its reputation as one of the region’s premier agricultural events.
Basking in glorious sunshine, visitors enjoyed a packed programme of livestock displays, rural crafts, food stalls and family entertainment. The baking hot weather only added to the vibrant atmosphere, drawing huge crowds from across Cornwall and beyond.
Show president Gerry Masters officially opened the event, welcoming guests and exhibitors with pride. Among the visitors were Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, who both praised the show’s enduring community spirit and agricultural heritage.
Show secretary Beckie Breyley hailed the day as a ‘huge success’, thanking volunteers, exhibitors and attendees for making the 2025 show one to remember.
