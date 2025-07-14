THOUSANDS flocked to Merrymeet on Saturday as the 120th Liskeard Show delivered another spectacular day of celebration, cementing its reputation as one of the region’s premier agricultural events.

Basking in glorious sunshine, visitors enjoyed a packed programme of livestock displays, rural crafts, food stalls and family entertainment. The baking hot weather only added to the vibrant atmosphere, drawing huge crowds from across Cornwall and beyond.

A horse and carriage in action at the Liskeard Show held at Merrymeet. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

Show president Gerry Masters officially opened the event, welcoming guests and exhibitors with pride. Among the visitors were Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, who both praised the show’s enduring community spirit and agricultural heritage.

The sheep classes proved incredibly popular at this year's Liskeard Show ( Cornish Times )

Show secretary Beckie Breyley hailed the day as a ‘huge success’, thanking volunteers, exhibitors and attendees for making the 2025 show one to remember.

Dignitaries line-up in the main ring for the official opening of the Liskeard Show. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

The giant tortoises proved to be very popular with people visiting this year's Liskeard Show. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)