MORE than 1,000 vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes will head to Wadebridge this weekend to take part in the annual Wheels Classic Vehicle Show.
The annual event, organised by Wadebridge Rotary, will take place at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on Sunday, July 20.
Thousands of visitors are expected attend the celebration of all types of wheeled vehicles. There will be everything from classic cars, trucks, and motorbikes to vans, tractors, military vehicles and stationary engines gathering for the day.
Those attending will also find a selection of trade stands, auto jumble, food and drink outlets, and entertainment for younger visitors.
Elizabeth Davey from Wadebridge Rotary said: “We have a superb selection of vintage vehicles booked to attend this year’s event. There will be so much to see and do and something for everyone. It’s the perfect day out in Cornwall for those who love all kinds of vehicles.”
The gates open at 10am, with free entry for children under 12 and free parking.
The popular event is staged to raise money for local charities. Wadebridge Rotary members and supporters donate their time and energy to ensure costs are kept to a minimum, to enable the maximum benefit for good causes.
The 2024 event raised £29,000 with donations made as a result to 18 organisations including Sunrise Appeal, Merlin Centre, Concern Wadebridge, and Penhaligon’s Friends.
“We are hoping the 2025 event will be a roaring success like previous years, with more than 3000 people visiting last year,” added Elizabeth. “We are hugely thankful to all of our exhibitors who will be bringing their special vehicles to create what will be an incredible display of wheeled machines for everyone to enjoy.”
Find full event information by visiting wadebridgewheels.co.uk
