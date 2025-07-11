PLANS to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day, otherwise known as VJ Day has been announced by Wadebridge Town Council.
While the majority of the attention across the United Kingdom was on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day which marked the occasion of the Nazi surrender to the Allies, VJ Day marked the occasion where the Japanese forces surrendered.
Community groups from across Wadebridge will be providing displays of stories and photographs from the time, with refreshments on offer, including treats and cakes from recipe books used in 1945.
The event will take place on August 15 at the Wadebridge Town Hall.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council said: “Wadebridge Town Council is planning a small exhibition event in the Town Hall on Friday, August 15 2025 to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day - Victory over Japan Day.
“Wadebridge Photography Group along with Wadebridge Museum, Old Cornwall Society and the Royal British Legion will be providing displays of stories and photographs and memories of the time. There will be refreshments with treats and cakes made from recipes of the war era available on the day.
“The Town Council recognises the profound impact of the Far East and Pacific campaigns on veterans, families, and communities across the Commonwealth. This exhibition honours their experiences while celebrating the peace and hope that VJ Day brought to the Nation.
“Do you have any stories, memories or photographs from this time that you would like to share with us - if so, we would love to hear from you. Perhaps you have family who celebrated with a street party or took part in a parade either here in Cornwall or further afield.
