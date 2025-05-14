Such was the size of the American contingent in late 1943 and early 1944 that Cornwall played host to, including a sizeable number hosted on land that was later redeveloped and now known as the Walker Lines Industrial Estate in Bodmin adjacent to the barracks of the Duke of Cornwall Light Infantry, that Cornwall was at the time sometimes nicknamed ‘almost the 49th state of the union’ in reference to the states that comprise the United States of America.