A MODEL club in Saltash continues to thrive, with growing membership and creative competitions challenging skilled model makers.
At their recent ‘Charity Build’ event, 15 members took part in a unique challenge – building and painting a level one Airfix kit from scratch in just four hours. With tight time limits and drying delays, it was a true test of planning and precision.
Each year, the club selects a local charity to support and this year’s beneficiary was the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation.
Around 20 members contributed through sponsorship, helping the club raise approximately £1,000 – bringing their total charitable donations over recent years to £4,800.
This year’s Charity Build winner was Jim Thompson, whose detailed farm scene of a sheepdog trial impressed judges and attendees alike.