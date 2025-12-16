ROBIN Hood is swinging into Bugle Village Hall from Saturday, January 31 to Saturday, February 7, and he’s bringing a merry band of mischief and mayhem.
Expect dashing heroes, dastardly villains, and Nanny Fanny Flapjack’s outrageous teaching style in Bugle Pantomime Group’s take on Robin Hood.
Will Robin rob the rich, woo Maid Marian, and outwit the Sheriff of Nottingham? Or will he just get lost in the woods behind the Co-op again?
With toe-tapping tunes and groan-worthy gags, the event has enough audience participation to make even the shyest residents shout “He’s behind you”.
This year’s panto promises to be a right rollicking romp through Sherwood Forest - filled with hearty laughter and daring deeds.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/buglepanto
