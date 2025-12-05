Charities providing vital support for Cornwall’s most vulnerable people are receiving an end of year boost thanks to the Cornwall Christmas Fair which took place at the Eden Project last month, raising an incredible £63,000 in just 24 hours.
Raised through generous sponsorship, ticket sales and a percentage of takings from over 60 stallholders, the vital funds will be distributed through Cornwall Community Foundation and split between six grassroots charities helping to make a difference across Cornwall.
St Petroc's which tackles homelessness in Cornwall is one of the charities to benefit. The donation will go towards the charity’s Winter Services project which provides essential supplies, emergency accommodation and access to life-changing support for people facing the night outside. The project has already supported 31 people this year and thanks to the Cornwall Christmas Fair donation, St Petrocs will be able help even people through one of the hardest times of the year.
The Women’s Centre Cornwall, Young & Talented Cornwall, Wadebridge Foodbank and White Gold Cornwall, a mentoring foundation helping children, young people and adults navigate life’s challenges, will also receive a share of the funds. Cornwall Community Foundation Surviving Winter Fund which helps some of the county’s most vulnerable residents stay warm completes the list of beneficiaries.
The annual event is organised entirely by volunteers and is overseen by Committee Co-Chairs, Kate Holborow and Jane Hartley.
Kate said: “This year’s Cornwall Christmas Fair sparkled from start to finish, with a wide mix of stalls, delicious food and drink, and plenty of festive cheer. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us, shopped, and helped create such a positive impact for communities across Cornwall.
“Winter is an incredibly challenging season for many, so these funds will deliver immediate and meaningful support to those who need it most. None of this would have been achievable without the continued generosity of our fantastic sponsors, stallholders, visitors, and of course the Eden Project.”
After 12 years at the helm of the event, Kate and Jane are handing the baton to Pix Ashworth and Kitty Galsworthy who will take the Fair forward as co-chairs from 2026 and beyond.
Jane observed that it was time to hand over to their successors after 12 successful years, saying: “Kate and I have been proud to help steer the Cornwall Christmas Fair for the past 12 years, and it has been a joy to watch it grow into such a significant force for good. Now feels like the right moment to hand over to Pix and Kitty, whose energy, ideas and deep love for Cornwall will carry the Fair into an exciting new chapter. We know it is in the very best hands.”
The 2025 Cornwall Christmas Fair was sponsored and supported by: Samworth Brothers Cornwall, Eden Project, Evelyn Partners, Lillicrap Chilcott, Rodda’s, Wildanet, Coodes, Seasalt Cornwall, Stacks Property Search, Impress51, Jarrang, St. Austell Printing, Trevornick Holiday Park, Digital Natives, Wild Card, St Austell Brewery, Baker Tom’s, The Old Ship Hotel and Truro High School.
