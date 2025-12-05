Jane observed that it was time to hand over to their successors after 12 successful years, saying: “Kate and I have been proud to help steer the Cornwall Christmas Fair for the past 12 years, and it has been a joy to watch it grow into such a significant force for good. Now feels like the right moment to hand over to Pix and Kitty, whose energy, ideas and deep love for Cornwall will carry the Fair into an exciting new chapter. We know it is in the very best hands.”