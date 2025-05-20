THE town of Saltash is set to come alive on the weekend of June 7 to 8, as the beloved Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival returns to the banks of the River Tamar.
This free, family-friendly event promises a vibrant mix of maritime tradition, live entertainment and community celebration, drawing visitors from across Cornwall and beyond.
Nestled beneath the iconic Tamar Bridge, the regatta has long been a highlight of the Cornish summer calendar. This year’s festivities kick off with the grand parade at 10.30am, which will wind its way from Victoria Gardens through Fore Street down to the waterfront.
Expect a colourful procession of floats, performers and local community groups, all celebrating Saltash’s rich maritime heritage.
On the water itself, the Saturday regatta offers a thrilling line-up of events. The Caradon Championship Gig Rowing event, which will run from 6am to 5pm will see crews from all over the region competing on the Tamar, showcasing the strength and teamwork that define this traditional Cornish sport.
The Flash Boat regatta and dinghy races will help add to the aquatic excitement, ensuring there’s never a dull moment on the river.
A perennial favourite, the Cardboard Boat Race, sponsored by New View Windows, takes place on the Sunday from Ashtorre Slip, and challenges participants to navigate a set course in vessels made entirely of cardboard.
With categories like “Most Impressive Sinking Vessel,” “Best Fancy Dress,” and the “2025 Fans’ Favourite” as voted by the public. This event always guarantees laughter and spectacle for all ages, whilst there will also be a Wild Swim from Ashtorre Slip on the Sunday, starting at noon.
Back on land, the regatta boasts a bustling street market featuring numerous stalls offering local food, crafts and charity goods, while live music across both days will fill Jubilee Green and Waterside Green, with performances from local bands and artists providing the perfect soundtrack to the weekend.
Organisers of the Saltash Regatta wish to thank Saltash Town Council for their continued support, including recently receiving £5,000 from their Community Chest and Festival Fund grant allocations for 2025/26.
Volunteers remain the backbone of the regatta, dedicating countless hours to ensure its success. Their efforts, combined with community support and sponsorships, keep this cherished tradition alive.
Whether you're a seasoned sailor, a music enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun day out with the family, the Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival offers something for everyone.
For more information and event updates, visit www.saltashregatta.co.uk