THE much-loved Looe Duck Race is back for 2025 - with online ticket sales now officially open.
This year’s race will take place on Saturday, August 23, at 12.30pm (subject to tides), promising another fun-filled afternoon for locals and visitors alike.
Tickets can be purchased online via the Looe Lions website – with a minimum purchase of five tickets required for online orders.
As always, tickets will also be available in person around the town and at the Lions’ regular car boot sales.
Organised annually by Looe Lions, the Duck Race sees hundreds of plastic ducks racing down the river, raising vital funds for community causes. With prizes up for grabs and plenty of family fun, it’s a highlight of the summer season in Looe.