CASH-strapped football clubs across Cornwall could be in for a major boost, as England legend Gary Neville backs a new initiative to improve grassroots pitches – with serious kit and training support on offer.
Neville has teamed up with Specsavers for the Best Worst Pitch campaign, a project offering practical financial relief to 50 struggling grassroots football teams. With local councils facing funding cuts, many Cornish clubs are left to maintain pitches out of their own pocket - often relying on overstretched volunteers and dwindling club funds.
However, it appears help is now on the horizon.
Selected teams will receive a package worth thousands, including GPS-guided pitch line-marking technology, professional-grade paint, maintenance equipment, and training, all of which can save clubs significant money over the long term.
“Most people don’t realise how expensive it is just to keep a pitch playable,” said Neville. “Grassroots football has kept the sport alive in towns and villages across the country for decades. This campaign is about easing the financial burden and making sure every community, including those in Cornwall, gets the support it deserves.”
From Penzance to Padstow, Cornish clubs have long battled poor facilities, worn-out turf, as well as the high cost of maintenance. With Specsavers stepping in, the initiative aims to tackle the root of the problem – not just by throwing money at it, but by providing tools and education that deliver real value.
Kim Bull of Specsavers said: “Over the last two seasons supporting clubs that need a bit of help with their eyes and ears, we’ve noticed the effort that goes into keeping grassroots clubs running. By making faded lines more visible, we’re helping players see the game more clearly and, hopefully, make fewer mistakes.”
Cornish teams are being encouraged to apply for the chance to relieve pressure on club budgets and secure a better playing future.
Apply now at: www.specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-pitch.