“As a result of the meeting, the following actions will be undertaken: targeted patrols by police and site security; communication with local secondary schools to identify any information to support possible large gatherings of young people; site security officers to conduct checks of bags of young people entering the site with alcohol confiscated if they are suspected of being under the age of 18; and any individuals identified as engaging in anti-social behaviour, disorder or criminality to be issued with a letter on behalf of the landowners banning them from the site. The beach is privately owned with the landlord having the legal right to ban individuals.”