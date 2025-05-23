STEPS are being taken to address anti-social behaviour and reports of disorder on a Cornish beach.
The police and those involved in the management of the Carlyon Bay site on the coast at St Austell have agreed on a course of action to tackle the issues.
A St Austell Police spokesperson said: “The police neighbourhood team has held a meeting with partners involved in the management of the site to address and manage reported anti-social behaviour and disorder.
“Information was received at the meeting with regard to the parents of young people being seen by security staff in the car park to supply these young people with alcohol.
“We would encourage these parents to act responsibly and support the police and their partners in ensuring that beach users are not exposed to the risk of harm or injury due to the effects of alcohol consumption.
“The beach is a much-valued place by generations of the local community. Please support the police and our partners in ensuring that the beach remains an enjoyable and safe environment for the local community.
“As a result of the meeting, the following actions will be undertaken: targeted patrols by police and site security; communication with local secondary schools to identify any information to support possible large gatherings of young people; site security officers to conduct checks of bags of young people entering the site with alcohol confiscated if they are suspected of being under the age of 18; and any individuals identified as engaging in anti-social behaviour, disorder or criminality to be issued with a letter on behalf of the landowners banning them from the site. The beach is privately owned with the landlord having the legal right to ban individuals.”
Last month, police issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was reportedly knocked unconscious by two teenagers at Crinnis Beach, Carlyon Bay.