LISKEARD PCSO Bex Steed has received a prestigious Chiefs Superintendent Commendation at a Devon and Cornwall Police award ceremony held in Plymouth.
The accolade recognised her outstanding work in local schools through her innovative “Say No Don't Show” campaign, which educates young people about the significant dangers and legal ramifications of sending indecent images.
Superiors also acknowledged PCSO Steed’s exceptional enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to her role, consistently delivering a high level of service to the residents of Liskeard.
Having served the community for 18 years, PCSO Steed expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition, stating: “All I ever wanted to do was make a difference and help my community, so to be recognised for this was a real honour. I hope to continue for a few more years.”