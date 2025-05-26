Wadebridge School, based on Gonvena Road in the town has announced that after an inspection in late April, it has managed to maintain its ‘good rating’ – a feat leading to congratulations from their local Cornwall Council member.
Describing what it was like to attend the school, inspectors from the educational sector regulator stated: “Pupils at Wadebridge School are proud to belong to this school, which sits at the heart of its community. There have been many changes to the school in the last year, and pupils have responded positively.
“The vast majority of pupils meet the school’s high expectations of them. Strong routines support pupils to behave well. Lessons and social times are calm and orderly. Pupils feel safe.
“The curriculum is also undergoing changes. Pupils achieve well, and the school is increasingly ambitious for them. It is ensuring pupils study a broad range of subjects for as long as possible. It provides opportunities for pupils to read widely and often with their tutors in the mornings.
“Pupils’ achievements are celebrated. The school’s new ‘CARE’ values underpin its work to promote pupils’ wider development. Pupils enjoy the wide range of trips on offer. Many pupils take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and take music lessons. There are many opportunities to participate in sports clubs and competitions. The school has been nationally recognised for its high-quality sports provision.”
Congratulating the school, Cllr Rosie Moore, the Cornwall Council member for Wadebridge East and St Minver said: “Congratulations to Wadebridge School on retaining your ‘Good’ Ofsted status – a fantastic achievement! When I visited the school recently, I was really impressed by the positive atmosphere and commitment from staff. Having been through many Ofsted inspections myself, I know it’s no easy task – well done to everyone involved!”