A new support network for foster families – called a ‘constellation’ - has been launched in east Cornwall.
It is the second of its kind, following the creation of Cornwall’s first constellation in the St Austell area in November last year. Part of the international Mockingbird model, each constellation links up local foster families with a ‘hub home’ at its centre.
The idea is to create a local community of foster families who support and interact with each other on a regular basis, led by the hub carers. The east Cornwall constellation includes seven foster families who look after 11 children in care.
Its launch took place at Morwellham Quay in Tavistock earlier this month with families enjoying the mining train and soft play, not to mention the copious supplies of pizza and cake.
It comes at a time when numbers of children in care are rising, and foster care applications are dwindling. At any one time there are up to 40 children or young people in Cornwall who need a place to call home.
A third Mockingbird constellation is due to be launched in west Cornwall this summer.
Speaking at the event, Anita Spencer, hub home carer for Cornwall’s second constellation, said: “It was so wonderful to see so many like-minded people all coming together with one purpose - to make a difference. We are extremely excited and are looking forward to supporting and growing with this amazing group and the wonderful young people within it.”
Cllr Hilary Frank, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “It’s fantastic news that we have just launched the second Mockingbird constellation in Cornwall, with a third coming very soon.
“Being a foster parent is a joy, but it can also be a really difficult and often isolating thing to do. This is why the Mockingbird model is so effective because it brings these carers and families together into a community, so they have a ready-made support network to help them negotiate life’s obstacles.
“It’s brilliant for the children, because they get to make friends with other young people in similar situations, and it’s great for the carers as they can share advice and experiences. The constellation becomes an extended family for everyone in it, which is amazing.”
Gwen Nowell, advanced social worker with Cornwall Council, added: “We all really enjoyed the launch on Sunday, it was a great venue and a lovely bunch of people. The atmosphere was so friendly, and it was great to see how everyone got on with each other it was as though they have known each other for years.
“I am sure all the carers and children will benefit from being part of this constellation.”
Mockingbird originated in the USA and is led by charity The Fostering Network in the UK. It has come to Cornwall following a successful funding bid to the Department for Education by Cornwall Council.
The model enables carers to feel part of a family and encourages the children they care for to socialise with other children in care and build lasting friendships. This has already been seen in the first constellation with regular get-togethers for the whole constellation and children experiencing lots of new activities.
Catherine Hattem, Mockingbird liaison worker for Cornwall Council said: “Mockingbird is a real privilege to be working on. It has been great getting to know all of the carers involved and witness first hand their knowledge and expertise being shared at social events.
“It always amazes me how quickly the groups bond together and how well all of the children gel and form relationships. I am very much looking forward to building the third constellation in the near future.”
For more information on how to get involved with Mockingbird in Cornwall, contact Catherine at [email protected]
For those who could offer a child, teenager or siblings a home, they can call the Fostering South West hub on 0300 456 0120.
