A LIFETIME of collecting, passion and expertise will come full circle this September as the remarkable estate of the late Tony Martin, a cherished antiques dealer from East Looe, is brought to public auction.
Known widely across Cornwall and the Westcountry, Tony ran his antiques shop in East Looe for more than 50 years, earning a loyal following and reputation as a gentleman of the trade.
Following his passing in December 2024, aged 84, Tony’s extensive and eclectic collection will be offered for sale by Plymouth Auction Rooms in a two-day auction on September 2 to 3.
Auctioneer Paul Keen, who is leading the sale, spoke warmly of Tony’s legacy.
"I knew Tony from my very first auctions over 30 years ago,” said Paul. “He was incredibly knowledgeable, always generous with his time, and had a real passion for art and antiques. Visiting his home was like stepping into a treasure trove."
Tony’s collection is drawn not only from his well-known shop, but also from his own home and a nearby cottage – each packed with rare and beautiful items. The sale will feature a staggering variety of antiques and artwork, covering everything from porcelain to fine art and 20th century collectables.
Among the standout lots are more than fifty 19th century marine paintings, a cabinet of Worcester porcelain, and an extraordinary collection of around 20 original artworks by Beryl Cook, the iconic British painter renowned for her humorous and distinctive style.
Tony was a close friend and early supporter of Beryl Cook, playing a crucial role in the development of her artistic career. Their friendship is reflected in Cook’s work—Tony himself appeared in several of her paintings, famously depicted playing the bowed cello.
In a discovery that delighted the auction team, a large and rare collection of Clarice Cliff ceramics was also found, stored in the very cottage that once belonged to Beryl Cook and was later purchased by Tony. This colourful and iconic art deco pottery is expected to attract strong bidding from collectors nationwide.
The auction’s crown jewels, however, are four rare paintings by Harold Harvey of the famed Newlyn School. These significant works, previously exhibited at the Penlee House Gallery & Museum, are anticipated to fetch over £10,000 each, and are likely to draw national interest.
“Tony had an exceptional eye and was passionate about preserving Cornwall’s artistic heritage. His Newlyn School paintings are museum-quality pieces,” added Paul.
Collectors can also look forward to Chinese porcelain, antique furniture, 18th century Worcester, and an array of fine and decorative arts. With such a broad range of treasures, the Tony Martin Collection promises to be a once-in-a-generation sale, offering something for every collector – from the seasoned expert to the curious newcomer.
Bidding will be available in person and online. Full details and a preview of the catalogue are available at www.plymouthauctions.co.uk
For those who knew Tony, the auction is more than a sale – it’s a celebration of a life dedicated to the pursuit of beauty, history and art.
