TAMAR Crossings has launched a redesigned website aimed at improving user experience and providing real-time travel information for those using the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry.
The updated site, which went live this week, offers enhanced functionality and live journey time updates for key routes that rely on the two crossings. It is designed to be more user-friendly and compatible with mobile phones and tablets, allowing travellers to access important information quickly and easily while on the move.
In addition to general details about the daily operation of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry, the refreshed website provides live updates on multiple routes in both Cornwall and Plymouth. Journey time information will be updated every three minutes, helping people to plan more efficient journeys and avoid unnecessary delays.
Interim general manager of Tamar Crossings, Andrew Vallance, said the improvements were developed in response to public demand for better travel information.
“We are very pleased to be launching our updated website,” he said. “We recognise the importance of providing up-to-date information on journey times to people using the crossings and have worked with our partners to design a system that delivers live updates on key routes.”
Vallance added that the new service aims to benefit a wide range of users, particularly commuters and those travelling to essential destinations. “We hope this will be a valuable tool to help people plan their journeys to places such as the city centre and Derriford Hospital before they set off,” he said.
The new website is part of Tamar Crossings’ ongoing commitment to improving its services and enhancing the experience of regular and occasional users alike. The inclusion of real-time data is expected to reduce uncertainty during busy travel periods and support smoother traffic flow across the region.
The upgraded site is now live and can be accessed at www.tamarcrossings.org.uk
