PARTS of East Cornwall hit 30°C today (Wednesday, June 18) as temperatures continue to rise throughout the county.
Members of the public took to social media to share picture of thermometers reading over 30°C, underlying the sweltering heat being experienced in the Duchy.
The UK Health Security Agency issuing a yellow heat-health alert for the South West earlier this week as temperatures increase across the region.
A spokesperson from Kernow Weather Team said: “According to some of our trusty local weather stations (and no, not the one on your gran’s conservatory wall), it looks like parts of East Cornwall have been flirting with, or even reaching, the mighty 30°C!”
The weather team have explained that this is due to hot air being funnelled from parts of Europe and North Africa.
The spokesperson continued: “We're currently basking in a plume of proper hot air being funnelled up from Spain, Portugal, and North Africa. This isn’t just your average warm spell — it’s Cornwall in full summer sizzle mode, and boy, are we feeling it.”
The Met Office have said that heat is set to be building through the week and by the weekend temperatures will increase and exceed heatwave values.
