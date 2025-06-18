A YELLOW heat-health alert is in place for the South West as temperatures are set to soar across the region.
The Met Office have confirmed that much of the UK will be in heatwave conditions by the coming weekend.
Heat is set to be building through the week and by Saturday be increasing to more locations around the South West that will exceed heatwave values, with the highest temperatures expected to be more than 25ºC in parts of Cornwall.
High pressure is expected to move away from the UK into early next week resulting in temperatures falling.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who issued the yellow heat-health alert, have warned that vulnerable groups and health care services could be impacted.
A yellow alert means that any impacts will likely include increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
The MET Office have issued some tips to stay safe during this week’s weather:
- Stay cool indoors: Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.
- If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately.
- Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat.
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.
- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.
- Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.
- Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.
- Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated - older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.
To check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings, visit: www.metoffice.gov.uk
