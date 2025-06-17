SURF life saving clubs from across Cornwall took part in an annual fun day at Holywell Bay on Sunday. (June 14)
More than 400 nippers competed in sea and beach-based challenges during the Max Hocking event, which was organised by Holywell Bay Surf Life Saving Club.
Nippers had the chance to work together in a team of mixed ages and clubs during an assault course finale.
Holywell Surf Life Saving Club chairman Steve Peck said: "This event was always going to be special as the preparation involved was immense.
"Huge respect and congratulations to the Nipper team for pulling off some genius events. You would never think tug-of-war-flags would work but it does.
"The finale obstacle course could have been its own television show.
“Encouraging teamwork and camaraderie which is essentially what the lifesaving scene is all about.
"Huge thanks to everyone who helped make it happen and all the Cornish clubs who attended, gave it their all, and helped create a day to remember."
A spokesperson for Surf Life Saving Cornwall said: “A huge thank you to all the competitors, parents, coaches, and our amazing water safety team who made the journey to Holywell Bay for the Max Hocking event.”
