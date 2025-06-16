POLICE are urging parents and carers to rethink their parking habits around Dobwalls Primary School, amid growing safety concerns during drop-off and pick-up times.
The Liskeard Neighbourhood Team has received numerous complaints from residents about vehicles blocking driveways and creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians – especially children.
Officers stress the issue is more than just an inconvenience; it poses a real risk to student safety.
A spokesperson for the team explained: “Zigzag lines outside the school are placed to protect children. Their purpose is to provide pedestrians, children and staff with a clear, unobstructed view of the road in front of them. Parking or stopping on these lines puts children at risk.
“Keep Clear road markings are placed to allow people to exit onto the main highway, but some drivers think this a place where they can stop. It is not.
“The team is getting numerous complaints about drivers parking across residents’ driveways and obstructing them, mainly in Highwood Park and Treheath Road. Obstructing a driveway could result in a ticket being issued or, indeed, the vehicle being removed.
“Please take ownership over where you park and leave ample time to get to the school so you are not tempted to “drop the kids off” in a dangerous location. Please consider parking further away in a safe legal place and walking the rest of the way.”
Police and parking enforcement officers plan to be in the area to educate and, on occasion, prosecute drivers who ignore the road markings and put their children at risk.
“Children’s safety is the main priority,” added the spokesperson.
Kathryn Pipe, headteacher at Dobwalls Primary School, added: “As a school, we will continue to promote to parents and carers to park with thought and care when dropping their children to school and collecting them. We thank the community for their support in this.”
