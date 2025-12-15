THE East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team were tasked to assist Devon and Cornwall Police with the search for a high risk missing person near Looe.
At 1.10am on Sunday, December 7, the team received a call from the police to help with the search of the missing person in the Morval area.
On arrival the team were met with very heavy rainfall and lots of steep ground to be covered.
At 8am, the call was also put to Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Plymouth and their arrival gave a much needed boost to the team after being out for over 5 hours already.
An East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team spokesperson said: “The search area had significantly grown by morning's light, with more investigations ongoing.
“Thankfully the missing person made their own way home after spending time outside of the initial area, cold and wet but otherwise ok. The team was stood down shortly after 1.35pm.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.