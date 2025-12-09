A NUMBER of taxi drivers in Cornwall have had their licences to operate revoked or refused for various reasons, including being arrested for driving after taking cocaine and then smashing into cars.
Every month Cornwall Council holds miscellaneous licensing committee meetings and urgent driver/operator/vehicle sub-committees to hear pleas for new or renewed taxi driving licences – a Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Vehicle Driver’s Licence.
The minutes of an urgent driver sub-committee on November 13, reveal that the Hackney Carriage licence was revoked for a driver named only as WD213 “in order to promote public safety due to the conduct of the driver”.
WD213, who was at the meeting, had been arrested for driving while unfit through drink/drugs and also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The committee heard evidence from the police that WD213 had been driving his taxi at the time of the incident and that he had admitted to taking cocaine, a fact he later denied.
Councillors heard that WD213 was found in possession of drugs in his vehicle. He had been arrested by the police while driving after being involved in an accident where he had driven into stopped vehicles. Members noted WD213’s submissions that he had not yet been charged with an offence as he was awaiting blood test results.
The driver had denied taking cocaine and stated that he had found the drug in his vehicle.
At the same meeting, the committee revoked the taxi licence of driver WV168 in order to promote public safety for almost exactly the same reasons as the previous driver.
WV168 – who was not at the meeting – had been arrested for driving while unfit through drink / drugs and also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police stated that WV168 had been driving his taxi at the time of the incident and that he had admitted to taking cocaine and was found in possession of drugs in his vehicle.
WV168 had been arrested by the police while driving after he had driven into stopped vehicles. Members noted WV168’s submissions that he had not yet been charged with an offence as he was awaiting blood test results.
An application for a Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Vehicle Driver’s Licence was refused at a meeting of the miscellaneous licensing committee on Friday, November 7, after members decided applicant E1D216 was not a fit and proper person to hold such a licence. It came after HR Safeguarding stated they did not consider E1D216 to be a suitable taxi driver.
Councillors considered whether, based on all the information before them, “they would allow a person for whom they care, regardless of their condition, to travel alone in a vehicle driven by E1D216 at any time of the day or night”. They concluded that they would not.
At an urgent driver sub-committee meeting on Friday, October 31, the committee revoked the licence of driver WD212 with “immediate effect” after he failed a roadside test and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.
