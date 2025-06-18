A POPULAR Liskeard pub is celebrating after being awarded the highest possible rating for hygiene by council inspectors.
The King Doniert, located on Barras Street in the heart of the town, has received a prestigious five-star rating as part of the local authority’s Scores on the Doors programme.
The scheme is run by the local council and aims to highlight hygiene standards in food-serving establishments. Pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs are all inspected and rated according to strict and consistent criteria, including overall hygiene, structural standards, and the management’s confidence in maintaining cleanliness and safety practices.
The five-star accolade places The King Doniert among the top-performing venues in the area. The rating is a strong endorsement of the pub’s commitment to food safety and cleanliness, reassuring customers that the premises meet – and exceed - official standards.
Pub manager Ian Lynskey welcomed the news and praised his team for their hard work and dedication.
“We are delighted that we have gained the top rating, and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too,” he said. “Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.”
He added: “All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times. We’re really pleased that our efforts have been recognised with this five-star rating. It’s a reflection of the commitment and professionalism of everyone who works here.”
The Scores on the Doors initiative is designed to make food hygiene standards more visible to the public. Ratings are published online and can also be displayed on site, helping customers make informed decisions about where to eat and drink.
The King Doniert is part of the JD Wetherspoon chain and is a well-known fixture in the Liskeard community.
