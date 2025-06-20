THANCKES Park came alive with colour, music and laughter, as approximately 3,000 people gathered for Torpoint Fest 25 – an uplifting community festival that showcased the very best of local talent, creativity and collaboration.
From live entertainment and hands-on workshops to delicious local food and family-friendly fun, the event delivered a vibrant day of celebration for all ages.
The park was lined with a wide variety of stalls, featuring everything from handmade crafts and local produce to fundraising efforts for good causes.
Food options were plentiful, with local traders offering something for every taste, while the festival’s bar remained busy all day, helping to keep the crowds refreshed and spirits high.
A key feature of the festival was its broad programme of free activities and creative workshops, all made possible by funding from FEAST and the Arts Council. Children and adults alike enjoyed circus skills, face painting, and an art workshop that produced a beautiful collaborative mural to commemorate the day.
These offerings were further supported by generous sponsorship from Torcare, Shaun Huggins, Councillor John Tivnan BEM, Local Community Markets, Torpoint Community Cinema, the Lions and Torpoint Town Council.
Families were spoiled for choice with entertainment, including a bouncy castle, coconut shy and stocks for the popular “Soak a Scout” game. Action for Children also created a shaded chill-out zone under the trees.
The festival’s heart was its impressive stage, fully equipped with lighting and sound to host a full day of performances. Local musicians, dancers and performers gave their time and talents freely, creating a dynamic line-up that included musical groups, karate displays, line dancing, an Irish folk and country singer, two live bands, and even a high-energy 90s rave.
Despite a brief downpour in the early evening, festivalgoers embraced the weather, the day ending with a spectacular fireworks display.
